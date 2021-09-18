$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.73. Semtech reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Semtech stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,364. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,586 shares of company stock worth $3,975,478. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Semtech by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Semtech by 209.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 68,151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Semtech by 786.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 224,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Semtech by 30.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 268,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 62,914 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

