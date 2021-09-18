-$0.73 EPS Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.59). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 284.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWIR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

SWIR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. 190,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,322. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $580.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.