$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to report $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,342. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 258.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 125,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90,193 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

