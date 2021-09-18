$0.78 EPS Expected for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) This Quarter

Analysts expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

MDU traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,159. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

