-$0.84 EPS Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

RYTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. 549,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,543. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $667.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

