0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $723,522.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00058441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00130705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00046789 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

