$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.02 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $995.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.34 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 777.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100,578 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 741,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBD opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $801.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.33.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

