$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.11 billion. Terex posted sales of $765.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%.

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Terex by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

