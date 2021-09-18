$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.20. Exelon posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after purchasing an additional 630,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after acquiring an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after buying an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.