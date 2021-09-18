$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on TFII. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter valued at $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $116.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

