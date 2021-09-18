$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Victoria’s Secret.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12.
Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $61.82 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
