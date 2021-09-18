$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. KB Home posted sales of $999.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KBH opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

