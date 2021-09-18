$1.87 EPS Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Crocs posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

In related news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,822. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.51. Crocs has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

