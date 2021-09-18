$100.04 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report $100.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.59 million to $109.49 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $70.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $380.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.82 million to $387.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $550.13 million, with estimates ranging from $542.09 million to $558.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million.

GSL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of GSL opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $887.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $25.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 27.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 505,614 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 3,858.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,968 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $6,798,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 267.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

