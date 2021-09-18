$102.41 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to post $102.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $102.89 million. First Busey reported sales of $102.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $398.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $399.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $408.36 million, with estimates ranging from $407.00 million to $409.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the second quarter worth $58,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Busey during the second quarter worth $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 90.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. First Busey has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

