$11.00 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report sales of $11.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $2.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $22.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $41.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $197.56 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $35.65 on Friday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.