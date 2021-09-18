112,255 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

