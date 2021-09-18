$118.15 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to announce $118.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.90 million and the highest is $118.60 million. LivePerson reported sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $468.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.74 million to $471.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $587.71 million, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $598.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 22.2% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LivePerson by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in LivePerson by 55.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

