119,289 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 119,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Himax Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMX opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

