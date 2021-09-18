125,873 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after buying an additional 137,479 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $21,362,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $18,802,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1,685.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 754,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1,955.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 461,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $28.28 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.85.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

