140,000 Shares in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Purchased by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.16% of Data Knights Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of DKDCA remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

