$150.27 Million in Sales Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will report $150.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.93 million to $153.60 million. Viad reported sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $326.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.50 million to $331.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.80 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VVI opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15. Viad has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Viad by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viad by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Viad by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Viad by 56.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 39,918 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Viad by 98,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

