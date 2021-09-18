150,000 Shares in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Bought by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.53% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $1,244,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWAC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 60,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,840. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

