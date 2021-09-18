$151.14 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report sales of $151.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.34 million and the lowest is $149.10 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $152.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $613.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.40 million to $624.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $616.55 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $621.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

CBU opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.11. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.