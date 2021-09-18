$163.22 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to announce $163.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.25 million and the highest is $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $180.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $830.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.05 million to $978.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $993.30 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 765,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 107,679 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCC opened at $23.35 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

