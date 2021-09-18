167,211 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,577,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,859,000 after acquiring an additional 351,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $180.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.94 and its 200 day moving average is $169.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

