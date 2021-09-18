1,700 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $517.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $673.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $955.67. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $510.25 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total transaction of $2,518,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,526,025. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

