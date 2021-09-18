$175.00 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post $175.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported sales of $149.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $657.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,006 shares of company stock worth $1,035,621. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Photronics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.02 on Friday. Photronics has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $857.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

