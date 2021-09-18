$19.66 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post sales of $19.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $22.30 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $69.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $74.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $75.81 million, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $110.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.80 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

