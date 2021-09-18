190,200 Shares in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Acquired by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 190,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.74% of Dynamics Special Purpose at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNS. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,740,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

DYNS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,820. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

