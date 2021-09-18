1inch Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One 1inch coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00006452 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. 1inch has a market capitalization of $560.06 million and approximately $327.31 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00131360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

1inch Profile

1INCH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

