1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $19.81 million and approximately $33,295.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00124967 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

