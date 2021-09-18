1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Tops $1.69

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00003492 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $202,662.70 and $314,038.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00175241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07166053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,296.96 or 0.99870643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00847550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

