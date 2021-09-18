1World One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,191.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. 1World has a market cap of $3.83 million and $8,191.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 1World has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00130775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046705 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

