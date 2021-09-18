$2.06 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce sales of $2.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $3.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $12.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 million to $20.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $102.24 million, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $144.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average of $134.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

