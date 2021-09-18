$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will report $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.20 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,556,000 after acquiring an additional 290,525 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.