$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 97,868 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CommScope by 222.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CommScope by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 25.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. CommScope has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

