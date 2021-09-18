$2.32 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will post $2.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 million and the highest is $3.31 million. Phunware posted sales of $3.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $8.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 million to $10.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $15.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHUN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phunware by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Phunware by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 11.98.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

