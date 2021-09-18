$2.73 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report sales of $2.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 million and the lowest is $2.52 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 780.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 million to $9.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $48.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of -0.69.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

