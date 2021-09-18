200,000 Shares in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Bought by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000.

FTVIU traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.95. 1,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,647. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

