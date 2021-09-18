202,513 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.16% of Upwork as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,727 shares of company stock worth $1,728,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. MKM Partners upped their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

