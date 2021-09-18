$21.50 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce sales of $21.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $24.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $74.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $85.00 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

