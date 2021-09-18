240,300 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 240,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of SM Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

NYSE:SM opened at $22.38 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.