$243.56 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report sales of $243.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.50 million to $243.68 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $126.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $902.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.98 million to $903.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $869.62 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

