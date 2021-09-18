$278.47 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post $278.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.37 million to $283.35 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $253.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

