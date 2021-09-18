$28.70 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post $28.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $28.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $22.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.33 million to $113.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $124.38 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $124.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

