$294.63 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce sales of $294.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.00 million and the highest is $306.32 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $184.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BOOT opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

