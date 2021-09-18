$296.51 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce $296.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.39 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $294.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

WBS stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 70,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

