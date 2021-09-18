2local (2LC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134,094.00

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. 2local has a market capitalization of $850,502.00 and approximately $134,094.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2local coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 2local has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00072067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00121430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00174028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.49 or 0.07155338 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.26 or 0.99752741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.85 or 0.00847337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 14,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,495,129,159 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

2local Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2local should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2local using one of the exchanges listed above.

