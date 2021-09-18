$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

BSX stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,747,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 598,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,002. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 15.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 26.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after buying an additional 81,544 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.